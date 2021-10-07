Artificial Turf Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023
Artificial turfs are synthetic surfaces made of fibers including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides. These are used across the globe due to attractive features such as high durability, low maintenance, superior quality, all weather utility, visual appeal, and eco-friendly attribute. Such turfs are in high demand in sports such as football, hockey, baseball, golf, and other activities that require a durable grass surface. Furthermore, these turfs can be 100% recycled due to the use of recycled polymers for manufacturing, which in turn makes them LEED compliant. In addition, its water saving capability increases its utility in several water scarce regions.
Factors such as replacement of grass surface with artificial turfs in sports stadiums and eco-friendly attribute of such materials drive the global artificial turf market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income of people has fueled the growth of artificial turf market. However, high cost of artificial turfs and high surface temperature of artificial turf hamper the market development. Technological developments in manufacturing processes has considerably reduced the prices of artificial turfs. Furthermore, the advent of hybrid artificial turfs offers lucrative scope for the market growth.
The report segments the artificial turf market on the basis of material, application, and geography. Based on material, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into contact sport, leisure & landscaping, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the market include Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass), Sportfield Deutschland Holding GmbH (AstroTurf), CoCreation Grass Corporation, FieldTurf, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., Controlled Products, LLC (GrassTex), ForestGrass, Synlawn Artificial Grass, The Dow Chemical Company (DOW), and TigerTurf.
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31584
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
Porters Five Force’s analysis helps in analyzing the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the artificial turf market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.
An in-depth analysis of the current research & clinical developments within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.
The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated in the study.
The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments have been enlisted in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Material
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyamides (Nylon)
By Application
Contact Sport
Leisure & Landscaping
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of LAMEA
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31584
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]