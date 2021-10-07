Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2023

Power transformer is a static machine used in transmission network. It helps in transmission of power from one network to the other without change in frequency. These transformers operate at high or peak load and have maximum efficiency at full load. One of the key concerns in transmission of power is transmission loss. Power transformers allow transmission of power over long distances at high voltages, thus minimizing the transmission loss. Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the transmission voltages whereas generation and distribution voltages have remained constant. Power transformers have allowed this shift from low-voltage power transmission to high-voltage power transmission.

The Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market is currently in the growth stage, majorly for large transformers. Increase in demand for power, cross border power transmission, initiative to utilize more renewable and non-conventional energy sources, smart grids, and need to upgrade transmission networks boost the Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market. Utilization of ultra-high voltage transmission technology in the developing economies such as China and India demonstrate increase in importance of power transformers. However, high transformer cost as well as cost of protection instruments and supporting infrastructure prevents optimal utilization of power transformers throughout the region.

The Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market is segmented based on country such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

The major players profiled in this study include:

ASEA Brown Boveri Group

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SA

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tebian Electric Apparatus

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30936

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario

In-depth analysis of the power transformer (<100 MVA) in locating the markets across various countries

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Malaysia

Myanmar

Hong Kong

Macau

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

KEY PLAYERS

Alstrom SA

China XD Electric

Kirloskar Electric Company

Bharat Bijlee

Voltamp Transformers

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30936

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]