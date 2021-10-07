Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2022

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease blocking the airways of the lungs because of the inflammation, mucus production, tighten of muscles. The general symptoms are coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and/or chest tightness and majorly these symptoms are closely related to the physical activity. There are different types of asthma, exercise-induced bronchoconstriction(EIB), allergic asthma, occupational asthma, childhood asthma.

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Segment by Manufacturers:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis AG., Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories., Boehringer Ingelheim., AstraZeneca., Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries., Vectura Group, Pfizer.

The world COPD and asthma drugs market is expected to reach $50,359 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in prevalence of asthma and COPD, increase in world ageing population, technological advancement in the treatment of asthma and COPD, growth in initiatives implemented by the government and non-government associations for rise in health awareness play a pivotal role in the growth of the global COPD and asthma drug market. Stringent government regulatory requirement for the approval of COPD and asthma drug, patent expiry of branded hamper the market growth.

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Asthma and COPD Drugs in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

MARKET BY DISEASES

COPD, Asthma.

MARKET BY MEDICATION CLASS

Combination Products, Seretide/Advair, Symbicort, Relvar/Breo Ellipta, Flutiform, Dulera, Others, Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA), Singulair, Others, Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Qvar, Pulmicort, Aerospan, Flovent, Others, Anticholinergics, Spiriva, Others, Short Acting Beta Agonists(SABA), ProAir, Ventolin, Others, Long Acting Beta Agonists (LABA), Others.

Key benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the asthma and COPD drug market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the asthma and COPD drug market, by medication class, helps in the treatment of asthma and COPD diseases.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographic regions.

Key market players within the asthma and COPD drug market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predicts the competitive outlook of global asthma and COPD drug market.

