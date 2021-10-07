Automotive Augmented Reality Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027 – Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The New Report “Automotive Augmented Reality Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The consistent evolution of the augmented reality technology has had its impacts on the automotive industry too. The rapidly evolving demands for the AR technology in the automotive sector ensures and focuses on driver safety. The head-up displays (HUDs) provide comfort for the driver for reading the things displayed as well as provide a comprehensive vision to surrounding factors. The HUDs are equipped with transparent displays and guide the driver on the path and the directions without altering their line of sight.

Advancements in the display glass technology coupled with proliferating demands for driver assistance systems are anticipated to drive the global automotive augmented reality market during the forecast period. Higher technological integration costs is a major restraining factor for the automotive augmented reality market. Increasing measures by automotive OEMs to ensure driver safety and guidance system integrations is providing new opportunities to the market players operating in the automotive augmented reality market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and FogHorn Systems. Also, IBM Corporation, Saguna Networks Ltd., ClearBlade, Inc., Vapor IO, and Rigado, LLC

The “Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Augmented Reality market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Automotive Augmented Reality market with detailed market segmentation by the component, application, industry, and geography. The global Automotive Augmented Reality market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Augmented Reality market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automotive Augmented Reality market based on the component, application, and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive Augmented Reality market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later subsegmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Also, key Automotive Augmented Reality market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

