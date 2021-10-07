Bike Sharing Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Uber, Ofo, Mobike, Lime, JCDecaux and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Bike Sharing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Bike Sharing is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short or a long-term basis for a price or free. Over the past decades, bike sharing systems have been significantly used across the globe. After 2017, the number of bikes sharing programs across the globe has doubled since 2014 and nearly 20 times as many bikes available for public use. The first bike sharing program has started in Europe in 1965 but presently Asia-Pacific captured the largest share in the global bike-sharing market. China has been contributing to the highest share in the Asia-Pacific market over the past two years. Mobike and Ofo are the two biggest bike sharing companies in China capturing more than 60% of the country’s market in 2017.

This report focuses on the global Bike Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bike Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Uber

Ofo

Mobike

Lime

JCDecaux Group

Bluegogo

Didi Chuxing Technology

Lyft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Bike

E-Bike

Market segment by Application, split into

Short Term

Long Term

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bike Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bike Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



