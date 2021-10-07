Bio based PET Market Top Consumer/End Users Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Bio based PET Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 110 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Bio-based PET is a biomass-derived fully recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and renewable bioplastic material. The material is composed of 30% plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% fossil-derived terephthalic acid (TPA).

First of allï¼Œthe reason for growth of Bio based PET market is that bioplastics, increasing research and development (RandD) activities by key players in the packaging industry, and rising environmental issues caused by synthetic PET products. Second growing concerns regarding greenhouse gasses coupled with the emergence of bioplastics as an alternative in the packaging and automotive industry are expected to play a major role in driving growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing importance of sustainable packaging, especially in China and India, is expected to have a positive impact on market demand over the few years.

Global Bio based PET market size will increase to 9740 Million US$ by 2025, from 5000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio based PET.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

J. Heinz

Ford Motor

Coca-Cola

Toyota Tsusho

Toray Industries

Mand G Chemicals

Braskem

Novamont

Avantium Technologies

Bio based PET Breakdown Data by Type

Bottles

Bags

3D Printing

Cosmetic Containers

Bio based PET Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Textile Industry

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Bio based PET market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bio based PET market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bio based PET companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bio based PET submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio based PET :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bio based PET market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

