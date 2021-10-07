Biometrics in Hospitality Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- 3M Cogent, Crossmatch, FUJITSU, M2SYS, NEC and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Biometrics in Hospitality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Biometrics in Hospitality Market



Hospitality operators are being encouraged to consider greater use of biometrics and other forms of technology as new research shows facial recognition, virtual assistants, wearable technology and virtual reality are proving popular among consumers.

With the increase in cases of time theft, data theft, and other criminal activities in the hospitality sector, the demand for security technologies including a highly reliable and accessible personal authentication and identification systems has increased. Biometrics has emerged as a suitable security and monitoring solution to meet this need as it is based on the behavioral and physiological characteristics of an individual, which is difficult to replicate. Biometrics in the hospitality sector is seen as the most accurate and reliable system because it eliminates manual inputs, identity card exchange, and time theft.

The key players covered in this study

3M Cogent,

Crossmatch,

FUJITSU,

M2SYS,

NEC

…

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080576-global-biometrics-in-hospitality-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



North America dominated the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of around 40%. The increased acceptance of biometrics in the hospitality sector for time and attendance monitoring, access to PCs, networks, and servers, control access to restricted areas, and limit access to critical data has been driving the market growth in this region. This region is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of the forecast period due to an increase in instances of security breaches in the hospitality sector such as terrorist attacks and bombings.

This report focuses on the global Biometrics in Hospitality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometrics in Hospitality development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Identification

Facial Recognition

Vein Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitality

Application II

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biometrics in Hospitality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biometrics in Hospitality development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080576-global-biometrics-in-hospitality-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)