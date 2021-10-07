BPO Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

BPO Market 2019

BPO is a segment of outsourcing, which consists of subcontracting the business processes of an organization to a third-party vendor that has expertise in required domains. It is an effective strategy of delegating one or more business activities to external companies (vendors), which, in turn, administer and manage the selected activity, based on defined and measurable performance criteria. It helps client firms to increase their operational efficiency, concentrate on their core competencies, reduce time to market, obtain access to fresh talent and experience along with latest technologies, and build an organization with an economical cost structure in the long run.

Human labor is required in most business processes for productive delivery. Resorting to BPO which provides human labor at a lower cost helps companies maximize their ROI in such a situation. Growing competition also demands continuous innovation. By outsourcing some tasks, companies can focus more on their core activities to bring about innovation in their products as well as services. Furthermore, developments in IT and telecommunications infrastructure have enabled companies to transfer data to any place in the world. One of the major restraints to the growth of this market is the issue of security of valuable data. The client firm provides sensitive data to the service provider firm, which if misused can prove to be harmful to the interests of the client firm. Other factors such as loss of control of operations of processes, financial instability of the vendors, loss of expertise, etc. are some of the restraints to the growth of the BPO market. Problem of high attrition rates amongst workers is also one of the challenges faced by the BPO industry as the workers show a tendency of not pursuing BPO as a full time career.

In 2018, the global BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM

Tata Consultancy Services

3i Infotech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finance & Accounting

Customer Services

HR Outsourcing

KPO

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Telecommunications & Technology

Banking

Insurance & Finance Services

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BPO are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

