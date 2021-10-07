CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast to 2025

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Market – 2019

Pure CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).

Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.

Presently, the production of CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil to customers directly.

Global CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil market size will increase to 1110 Million US$ by 2025, from 150 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil.

This report researches the worldwide CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Inorganic Source

Organic Source

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

