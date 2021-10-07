Clinical Trial Management (CTM) analysis 2019-2023 available in new report

The global clinical trial management market was valued at $570 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2023. Clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software used for managing clinical trials of usually biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The high efficiency of the system to maintain & manage plans, perform & report functions, as well as store participant contact information, and track deadlines boost the market growth.

Increase in adoption of clinical trial management system (CTMS) in clinical trials, growth in the number of clinical trials, increase in trend of outsourcing of clinical trials, favorable government initiatives supporting the use of CTMS, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of using CTM. However, dearth of skilled professionals to operate advanced CTMS solutions and high cost and data security issue of CTMS solutions restrain the market growth. Conversely, rise in R&D activities and expenditure of pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical companies provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global clinical trials management system market is segmented based on product type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into enterprise-based and site-based. Based on the component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. Based on mode of delivery, it is categorized into web-based CTMS, on-premise, and cloud-based CTMS. Based on end user, it is classified into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and healthcare providers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Delivery Mode

Web-based CTMS

On-premise

Cloud-based CTMS

By Product Type

Enterprise-based

Site-based

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End Users

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Healthcare Providers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Oracle

Medidata Solutions

Parexel

BioClinica, Inc.

Bio-Optronics

IBM

MedNet Solutions

Veeva Systems

Forte Research Systems

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

The other players of the Clinical Trial Management market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Mednet Solutions

Arisglobal

eClinForce Inc.

DZS Software Solutions

DSG, Inc.

Guger Technologies Inc.

ICON, Plc.

ChemWare Inc.

iWeb Technologies Limited

