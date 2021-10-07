CNC Polishing Machines Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

CNC Polishing Machines Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. CNC Polishing Machines Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

The CNC polishing machines market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, owing to various factors, such as the growing demand from major end-use sectors and the time-effectiveness, high precision, and quality delivered by the polishing machines. These machines are widely used in for providing a polished finish to arced products, special-shaped pieces, spherical products, and oval products. Generally, these machines are preferred over manual polishing machines and automatic polishing machines by the polishing equipment manufacturers. Furthermore, the global CNC polishing machines market has experienced some drastic changes in the last few years in both, technical and organizational perspectives. Automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, and power generation are the primary end users of CNC polishing machines. The advanced and precise manufacturing and machining processes of these machines utilize highly advanced techniques to reduce machining downtime. These techniques effectively utilize raw materials and reduce raw material wastage, which is projected to encourage industrial operations and maximize profits for end users, globally.

Additionally, these machines are more precise than manual polishing machines, and function in the same manner repeatedly. These polishing machines effectively reduce the gap between design and production, which encourages end users to use CNC polishing machines to increase productivity. Moreover, these machines bring accuracy and speed up manufacturing activities, which is not easily attainable by manual labor. With the help of these machines, complex shapes can be polished with high accuracy and finesse.

However, the high cost of these machines could hinder the overall market’s growth as CNC polishing machines a lot more expensive than manually-operated polishing machines. They also require highly trained and skilled operators.

Global CNC Polishing Machines Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global CNC polishing machines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of around 40%, followed by North America and Europe; it is anticipated to retain its position till 2023. Also, the region is the fastest growing region in the global CNC polishing machines market, owing to the robust growth of the construction and manufacturing sectors in emerging countries, such as China, India, and South Korea. This is further expected to increase the demand for CNC polishing machines in the coming years.

Global CNC Polishing Machines Market: Segmentation

The global CNC polishing machines market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. The type segment is classified into– pneumatic polishing machine and electric polishing machine. The application segment is classified into– wood, metal, plastic, and glass.

On the basis of type, the pneumatic polishing machine segment emerged as the largest segment, which is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate, as these machines are cost-effective and provide low maintenance costs. These features make these machines the dominating segment in the global CNC polishing machines market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into wood, metal, plastic, and glass. In 2017, the metal segment accounted for the largest market share, which is expected to retain its position till 2023. This is attributed to the rapid development and expansion of the automotive and electronics industry mainly in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Key Players:

Key players operating in the global CNC polishing machines market include GARBOLI, NS Maquinas Industiais, Lapmaster Wolters GmbH, Langzauner, EchoLAB, AUTOPULIT, OptoTech, Scantool Group, Surface Engineering, and Tamis Machinery.

These major players have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their foothold in the global CNC polishing machines market. Some of their key strategies include expansions, investments, acquisitions, and securing contracts. The global CNC polishing machines market is highly competitive with many players, across the globe.

Intended Audience: Raw Material Suppliers, End users, Traders and Distributors, Regulatory Bodies

