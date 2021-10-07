Cognitive Solution Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022
Cognitive Solution Market 2018
A cognitive solution is a subset of artificial intelligence (AI), combining natural language processing (NLP), pattern recognition, advanced analytics, automated reasoning, and machine learning (ML) in an end-to-end stack to specialize in the analysis of massive amounts of complex data. It draws insights from business process data and makes data-based predictions, to augment the human decision-making capabilities.
The analysts forecast the global cognitive solution market to grow at a CAGR of 49.70% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cognitive solution market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Cognitive Solution Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amazon.com
• Cisco
• HPE
• IBM
• Microsoft
Market driver
• Increasing demand for AI-powered smart solutions
Market challenge
• High capital investment and cost associated with cognitive solution
Market trend
• Increased acceptance of high-end technologies
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
• Segmentation by deployment
• Comparison by deployment
• Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• On-premises – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by deployment
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• BFSI – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Retail – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Increased acceptance of high-end technologies
• Proliferation in cloud deployment model
• Rigorous regulatory compliance standards
• Adoption of customer-centricity across verticals
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Amazon.com
• Cisco
• HPE
• IBM
• Microsoft
..…..Continued
