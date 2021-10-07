Data Monetization Market Projected to Register 54.0% CAGR to 2024 | Accenture, Infosys, SAP, SAS, Reltio, IBM, Teradata etc

Data monetization, a form of monetization, is the act of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources. Typically these benefits accrue as revenue or expense savings, but may also include market share or corporate market value gains. Data monetization leverages data generated through business operations, available exogenous data or content, as well as data associated with individual actors such as that collected via electronic devices and sensors participating in the internet of things. For example, the ubiquity of the internet of things is generating location data and other data from sensors and mobile devices at an ever increasing rate. The data in this report is based on data analytics software fees and service fees for Data Monetization. According to this study, over the next five years the Data Monetization market will register a 54.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4350 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019.

Leading Data Monetization Market Players:

Accenture, Viavi Solutions, Infosys, SAP, Adastra, Mahindra Comviva, Alepo, EMC, ALC, Redknee, SAS, Monetize Solutions, Reltio, IBM, Teradata, CellOS Software, Altruist India/Connectiva, Samsung ARTIK, 1010DATA, Dawex Systems

The research report on Data Monetization Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Data Monetization players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

Telecom

Finance & Banking

E-Commerce & Retail

Network & Software

Manufacturing

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Data Monetization market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Data Monetization market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Data Monetization players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Data Monetization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Data Monetization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Data Monetization market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Data Monetization market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Data Monetization Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Data Monetization Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

