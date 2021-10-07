Dental Chair Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023 | New Study
The global dental chair market was valued at $1,526.9 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,165.5 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Dental chair, also known as dental treatment unit, is the basic device required to deliver appropriate dental care services. These chairs are specifically designed in various ways that can provide accurate support to the patients undergoing dental treatment. Advancements in the dental chair designs has become essential, owing to increase in geriatric population, rise in cosmetic dentistry, and surge in demand of oral treatments & dental care.
Several factors such as infrastructural advancements in the dental offices/set-ups and rise in emphasis on patient comfort while designing dental chairs have contributed to the growing demand for dental chairs across the globe. In addition, increase in focus on dental aesthetics has supplemented the demand for dental chairs globally. However, high costs associated with the advanced dental chairs and concerns related to the dental insurance reimbursement are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, emerging economies are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players due to advancements in the healthcare sector.
The global dental chair market is segmented based on type, product, component, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into ceiling-mounted design, mobile-independent design, and dental chair-mounted design. By product, it is bifurcated into non-powered dental chairs and powered dental chairs. Depending on component, it is divided into dental cuspidor, dental chair handpiece, and others. The applications covered in the study include surgery, examination, orthodontic applications, and others. According to end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major companies profiled in the report include Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Midmark, Craftsman Contour, XO CARE A/S, Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., and Straumann. The other companies profiled in this report include 3M, Biolase, Benco Dental Supply, Dental EZ, Koninklijke Philips, Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., ltd, Align Technology, Den-Mat, Electro Medical Systems, and Kyocera Medical.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental chair market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in dental chair globally.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Ceiling-mounted Design
Mobile-independent Design
Dental Chair-mounted Design
By Product
Non-powered Dental Chairs
Powered Dental Chairs
By Component
Chair
Dental Cuspidor
Dental Chair Handpiece
Others
By Application
Examination
Surgery
Orthodontic Applications
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Research & Academic Institutes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-dec, Inc.)
Midmark
Craftmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.
XO CARE A/S
Sirona
Koninklijke Philips
Danaher Corporation
PLANMECA OY
Dental EZ
Straumann
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
3M
Biolase
Benco Dental Supply
Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.
Henry Schein, Inc.
Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
Align Technology
Den-Mat
Electro Medical Systems
Kyocera Medical
