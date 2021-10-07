Digital Pathology Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years
The global digital pathology market was valued at $3,323 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,668 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Digital pathology is defined as an image-based information setting enabled by computer technology that allows the management of information generated through a digital slide. Digitalization of pathology has led to the automation of tests during disease diagnosis among other applications. For instance, a single digital instrument can perform tests that were previously carried out using five instruments by pathologists. Digital pathology solutions offer scrutiny & analysis of images on a computer, high-resolution sample scanning, and online storage of digital slides, which enable pathologists to cross examine slides without physical evidences.
Efficient cost of digital pathology products, ease of virtual transportation of slides, and high efficiency of digital pathology systems are the major factors that boost the growth of the global digital pathology market. In addition, higher adoption of digital pathology as compared to conventional pathology diagnosis drives the market growth. On the other hand, barriers such as unclear reimbursement policies, dearth of skilled personnel, and unwillingness of older pathologists to adopt to new technology restrain the market growth. However, rise in initiatives towards commercialization of cost-efficient digital pathology systems is anticipated to offer profitable growth opportunities for service providers in the future.
The global digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into whole slide imaging, image analysis informatics, information management system storage & communication, digital IVD devices, and others (telepathology). By type, it is classified into automated hematology analyzers & blood cell counters, chromosome analyzers, FISH enumeration systems, urine sediment analyzers, immunohistochemistry image analysis applications, digital cytopathology, digital PCR, signet cell detection, and digital holographic microscopy. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into educational, clinical, pharma & biotech companies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital pathology market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of digital pathology used globally.
Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Whole Slide Imaging
Image Analysis Informatics
Information Management System Storage & Communication
Digital IVD Devices
Others (Telepathology)
By Type
Automated Hematology Analyzers & Blood Cell Counters
Chromosome Analyzers
Fish Enumeration Systems
Urine Sediment Analyzers
Immunohistochemistry Image Analysis Applications
Digital Cytopathology
Digital PCR
Signet Cell Detection
Digital Holographic Microscopy
By End User
Educational
Clinical
Pharma & Biotech Companies
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Venezuela
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Danaher Corporation
Digipath Inc.
Glencoe Software, Inc.
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Indica Labs, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Nikon Corporation
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Pixcelldata Ltd.
Visiopharm A/S
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Leica Biosystems
Ventana Medical Systems
3DHISTECH
HCL Technologies
Pathology Devices, Inc.
Biogeniux
OptraSCAN
Pathcore
Sectra
