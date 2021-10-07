Dimethyl Ether Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Consumption and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dimethyl Ether in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and dimethyl ether industry in short supply on the market in the past few years. More and more companies enter into dimethyl ether industry, the current demand for dimethyl ether product is relatively low, so there is lack of demand and excess supply. The China production of dimethyl ether is 3929 K MT in 2015, about 92.97% of the global production.

There are about 80 companies manufacturing dimethyl ether in China, Kaiyue is the largest dimethyl ether manufacturer in the world, about 7.5% of the global production in 2015.

The worldwide market for Dimethyl Ether is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.1% over the next five years, will reach 2190 million US$ in 2023, from 2180 million US$ in 2017.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3272174-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kaiyue

Jiutai Group

Lanhua Sci-tech

Biocause Pharmaceutical

Shenhua Ningxia Coal

Yuhuang Chemical

Henan Kaixiang

Shell

Fuel DME Production

Akzo Nobel

Chemours(DuPont)

Grillo-Werke AG

Oberon Fuels

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Direct Synthesis

Indirect Synthesis

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

LPG Blending

Aerosol Propellant

Transportation Fuel

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3272174-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Dimethyl Ether Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Direct Synthesis

1.2.2 Indirect Synthesis

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 LPG Blending

1.3.2 Aerosol Propellant

1.3.3 Transportation Fuel

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kaiyue

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Kaiyue Description

2.1.1.2 Kaiyue Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Kaiyue Dimethyl Ether Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Dimethyl Ether Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Dimethyl Ether Product Information

2.1.3 Kaiyue Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Kaiyue Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Kaiyue Dimethyl Ether Market Share in 2017

2.2 Jiutai Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Jiutai Group Description

2.2.1.2 Jiutai Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Jiutai Group Dimethyl Ether Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Dimethyl Ether Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Dimethyl Ether Product Information

2.2.3 Jiutai Group Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Jiutai Group Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Jiutai Group Dimethyl Ether Market Share in 2017

2.3 Lanhua Sci-tech

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Lanhua Sci-tech Description

2.3.1.2 Lanhua Sci-tech Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Lanhua Sci-tech Dimethyl Ether Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Dimethyl Ether Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Dimethyl Ether Product Information

2.3.3 Lanhua Sci-tech Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Lanhua Sci-tech Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Lanhua Sci-tech Dimethyl Ether Market Share in 2017

2.4 Biocause Pharmaceutical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Biocause Pharmaceutical Description

2.4.1.2 Biocause Pharmaceutical Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Biocause Pharmaceutical Dimethyl Ether Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Dimethyl Ether Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Dimethyl Ether Product Information

2.4.3 Biocause Pharmaceutical Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Biocause Pharmaceutical Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Biocause Pharmaceutical Dimethyl Ether Market Share in 2017

2.5 Shenhua Ningxia Coal

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Description

2.5.1.2 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Dimethyl Ether Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Dimethyl Ether Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Dimethyl Ether Product Information

2.5.3 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Shenhua Ningxia Coal Dimethyl Ether Market Share in 2017

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com