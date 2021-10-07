EGG PROCESSING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Egg Processing Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Egg Processing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Egg Processing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Egg Processing in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Egg Processing market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.+
The processing of egg products includes breaking, filtering, mixing, stabilizing, blending, pasteurizing, cooling, freezing or drying, and packaging. Liquid, frozen, and dried egg products are the major types that are available as whole eggs, whites, yolks, and various blends. These egg products are widely used in the food & beverage industry as ingredients in products such as pasta, noodles, salad dressings, and dairy. The types of egg processing equipment used include egg breakers, egg fillers, egg pasteurizers, and egg handling & storage machines. The market for processed egg products is growing along with the demand for high-quality and cleaner products. In response to the demand, new products are continuously developed, and substantial importance is placed on innovation and product functionality.
North America constituted the maximum number of egg processing facilities. Europe constituted more than 350 egg processing factories, with the maximum number in Italy. The number of liquid egg processing facilities is more than the dried egg processing facilities. This is because a large number of liquid egg products is consumed as compared to dried and frozen egg products. A complete line of egg processing equipment comprises egg breaker, egg separator, egg pasteurizer, egg drier, egg filler, egg handling, and egg storage.
In 2017, the global Egg Processing market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Egg Processing market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Egg Processing include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Egg Processing include
Actini Group (Actini Sas)
Avril SCA
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.
Moba B.V.
Eurovo S.R.L.
Igreca S.A.
Interovo Egg Group B.V.
Pelbo S.P.A.
Bouwhuis Enthovan
Sanovo Technology Group
Market Size Split by Type
Dried Egg Products
Liquid Egg Products
Frozen Egg Products
Market Size Split by Application
Bakery
Confectionery
Dairy Products
Ready-To-Eat Meals
Soups & Sauces
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Egg Processing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Egg Processing market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Egg Processing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Egg Processing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Egg Processing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
