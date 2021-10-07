Electronic Skin Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2023
The global electronic skin market was valued at $464.04 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,719.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.70% from 2021 to 2025. Electronic skin is an artificial, stretchable, and flexible electronic material, which senses various parameters such as external & internal temperature, pressure, or others. The global electronic skin market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rise in purchasing power and strong economy across the globe.
The LAMEA electronic skin market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due the increased investment on wearable technology and rise in government initiatives in the field robotics across various nations.
The electronic skin market is segmented based on application and geography. The applications covered in the study include personal healthcare monitoring, wearable technology, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report include MC10, Xensio, Rotex Inc. Intelesens ltd, Immageryworks Pty Ltd, Dialog Devices Limited, SmartLifeinc Limited, Xenoma Inc., Plastic electronic GmbH, and VivaLnK, Inc. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the electronic skin market.
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30794
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
In-depth analysis and dynamics of the electronic skin market is provided to understand the market scenario.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2025 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.
A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.
Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Application
Periodic Healthcare Monitoring
Wearable Technology
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30794
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]