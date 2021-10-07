Embedded Computing Market by Top Countries Data: Recent and Future Demand, Market Key Dynamics Forecast to 2022 | Atmel Corporation ,Microchip Technology ,Intel ,Renesas Electronics

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Embedded Computing Market’ ’the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Embedded computing system is a combination of embedded hardware and software, designed to perform a specific dedicated function in an electronic device or a machine. It can work as an independent system or a part of a larger system. The hardware and software are two distinguished parts of any embedded computing system, which are activated by a set of commands called program to perform an operation as lone system. “Embedded” denotes the fact that hardware and software are inseparable parts of the system. For embedded computing, microcontrollers (MCUs) or microprocessors (MPUs) or custom designed chips are used to run the system along with supporting software in ROM (Read Only Memory). They have strong characteristics of high speed, low power consumption, accuracy, adaptability, reliability, reusability, size and others. Elements in any embedded computing system include interfaces, input/output devices, display, memory and others. In general, it encompasses storage, timers, power supply, system application circuits & serial communication port.

Embedded computing systems are used to control, monitor or perform a specific function of an electronic equipment by fixed set of program, plan or rules. They perform functions such as reading the sensor inputs, processing that data, display required output, generating & transmitting commands and transforming the data into information. Embedded computing systems are vastly used in a variety of applications across sectors such as home and office, BFSI, security, automobile, defense, healthcare and other sectors. The market for embedded computing is driven by the growing adoption of technologically advanced consumer electronics and the increasing uptake of artificial intelligence across various industries. Other factors impacting the global embedded computing market include growing digitization in healthcare, industrial automation and increasing demand in sectors such as automobile, and defense among others. Further, the demand for embedded computing is increasing worldwide on account of potential growth in emerging economies as well as evolution in Internet of Things (IoT). However, the hardware of an embedded system has limitations of its own including limited life-span, memory capacity and others.

The market for embedded computing is segmented on the basis of its types, end users and geography. The types include hardware and software segment. The hardware segment further includes microprocessor, microcontroller, digital signal processor, and others (ASIC, & FPGA) sub-segment. The end users for embedded computing market include automotive, industrial, healthcare, energy, communications, consumer electronics and others (BFSI, defense and transportation).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE



Hardware

Microprocessor

Microcontroller

Digital Signal Processor

Others (ASIC & FPGA)

Software

BY END USER



Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Energy

Communications

Consumers Electronics

Others (Banking, Transport, Government, Robotics, Defense)

BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

United State

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS



Atmel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

ARM Holdings plc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

