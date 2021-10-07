Europe Histopathology Services Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
- by Report Ocean
- in Uncategorized
- on October 7, 2021
The Europe histopathology services market was valued at $5,583 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,766 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2023.
Histopathology is a branch of pathology, which deals with the microscopic analysis of biological tissues to detect the presence of diseased cells/tissues. It involves the study of infinitesimal changes/aberrations in tissues that are caused due to some diseases. Histopathology tests are conducted in histopathology laboratories, wherein a pathologist studies changes or abnormalities in tissues caused by a disease.
The growth of the Europe histopathology services market is driven by increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic disorders, rapid surge in geriatric population in Europe, and rise in public awareness for disease screening. However, limitations of histopathology and dearth in number pathologists & medical laboratory scientists in the UK restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.
The report segments the Europe histopathology services market based on type of examination and country. Depending on type of examination, the market is fragmented into surgical specimen, gastrointestinal biopsy, breast biopsy, lung biopsy, biopsy of gynecological cancers, renal biopsy, pancreatic biopsy, skin tissue biopsy, liver biopsy, nerve biopsy, testicular biopsy, and others. On the basis of country, it is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and rest of Europe.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27185
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Analysis by type of examination helps to understand the various types of histopathological tests and tissues used for a histopathological examination.
Comprehensive analysis of major countries in Europe is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type of Examination
Surgical Specimen
Gastrointestinal Biopsy
Breast Biopsy
Lung Biopsy
Biopsy of Gynecological Cancers
Renal Biopsy
Pancreatic Biopsy
Skin Tissue Biopsy
Liver Biopsy
Nerve Biopsy
Testicular Biopsy
Others
By Country
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd.
Cellular Pathology Services Limited
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Laboratory
HCA Laboratories UK
Laboratoire Cerba
Sonic Healthcare Limited
Spire Healthcare Group Plc.
Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH
TPL Path Labs
Unilabs Group Services
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27185
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]
Tags: Europe Histopathology Services Business research, Europe Histopathology Services development, Europe Histopathology Services forecast, Europe Histopathology Services google news, Europe Histopathology Services Industry outlook, Europe Histopathology Services Industry trend, Europe Histopathology Services key players, Europe Histopathology Services market, Europe Histopathology Services market analysis, Europe Histopathology Services market analysis report, Europe Histopathology Services Market Growth, Europe Histopathology Services Market outlook, Europe Histopathology Services market price, Europe Histopathology Services market share, Europe Histopathology Services market size, Europe Histopathology Services market size 2019, Europe Histopathology Services market type, Europe Histopathology Services research report, Europe Histopathology Services scenario, Europe Histopathology Services share, Europe Histopathology Services survey report