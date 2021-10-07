Europe Histopathology Services Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

The Europe histopathology services market was valued at $5,583 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,766 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Histopathology is a branch of pathology, which deals with the microscopic analysis of biological tissues to detect the presence of diseased cells/tissues. It involves the study of infinitesimal changes/aberrations in tissues that are caused due to some diseases. Histopathology tests are conducted in histopathology laboratories, wherein a pathologist studies changes or abnormalities in tissues caused by a disease.

The growth of the Europe histopathology services market is driven by increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic disorders, rapid surge in geriatric population in Europe, and rise in public awareness for disease screening. However, limitations of histopathology and dearth in number pathologists & medical laboratory scientists in the UK restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The report segments the Europe histopathology services market based on type of examination and country. Depending on type of examination, the market is fragmented into surgical specimen, gastrointestinal biopsy, breast biopsy, lung biopsy, biopsy of gynecological cancers, renal biopsy, pancreatic biopsy, skin tissue biopsy, liver biopsy, nerve biopsy, testicular biopsy, and others. On the basis of country, it is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and rest of Europe.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27185

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis by type of examination helps to understand the various types of histopathological tests and tissues used for a histopathological examination.

Comprehensive analysis of major countries in Europe is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type of Examination

Surgical Specimen

Gastrointestinal Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Biopsy of Gynecological Cancers

Renal Biopsy

Pancreatic Biopsy

Skin Tissue Biopsy

Liver Biopsy

Nerve Biopsy

Testicular Biopsy

Others

By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Cellular Pathology Services Limited

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Laboratory

HCA Laboratories UK

Laboratoire Cerba

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Spire Healthcare Group Plc.

Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH

TPL Path Labs

Unilabs Group Services

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27185

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]