Europe Organic Fertilizer Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

Organic fertilizers are derived from organic compounds, which include human waste, animal waste, or vegetable matter (usually rotten or non-consumable by humans) and serve as an ideal source of primary nutrients for plants. These fertilizers are considered as soil refiners, as they improve the macro & microelement contents in the soil, increase the organic & humus content in the soil, and restore the physical-chemical characteristics of the soil. Unlike synthetic fertilizers, organic fertilizers do not destroy the microorganisms present in the soil, thereby enhancing its fertility. Furthermore, they reduce the risk of environmental damage, as they are extracted from naturally occurring substances. Prominent organic fertilizers available in the market include blood meal, bone meal, composites, earthworm castings, bat guano, fish emulsion, alfalfa meal, feather meal, and rock phosphate. Selection of organic fertilizers is done after determining the nutrients required by the crop.

Government support coupled with increase in awareness toward the use of organic fertilizers drive the growth of the European organic fertilizer market. Furthermore, implementation of stringent regulations by the governing bodies on the use of synthetic fertilizers and harmful effects caused by prolonged use of chemical fertilizers fuel the adoption of organic fertilizers. However, ongoing R&D activities on synthetic fertilizers and lower nutrient content of organic fertilizers as compared to synthetic fertilizers restrict the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for organic food in the European region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The major players profiled in this study are as follows:

ILSA S.P.A

Italpollina SPA

Fertikal N.V.

Uniflor Poland Ltd

Protan AG

Plantin SARL

Novozymes A/S.

AGRIBIOS ITALIANA S.r.l.

Viano

E.B.F. EURO BIO FERT S.r.l.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Europe organic fertilizer market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the various organic fertilizer source, crop type, and form is provided.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across countries as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source

Plant

Animal

Manure

Others

Mineral

By Crop Type

Cereal & Grain

Oilseed & Pulse

Fruit & Vegetable

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Region

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

KEY PLAYERS

Lallemand Inc.

Biofertilizer A.G.

Biomax

Symborg

Antibiotice S.A.

