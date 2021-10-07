Europe Organic Fertilizer Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
Organic fertilizers are derived from organic compounds, which include human waste, animal waste, or vegetable matter (usually rotten or non-consumable by humans) and serve as an ideal source of primary nutrients for plants. These fertilizers are considered as soil refiners, as they improve the macro & microelement contents in the soil, increase the organic & humus content in the soil, and restore the physical-chemical characteristics of the soil. Unlike synthetic fertilizers, organic fertilizers do not destroy the microorganisms present in the soil, thereby enhancing its fertility. Furthermore, they reduce the risk of environmental damage, as they are extracted from naturally occurring substances. Prominent organic fertilizers available in the market include blood meal, bone meal, composites, earthworm castings, bat guano, fish emulsion, alfalfa meal, feather meal, and rock phosphate. Selection of organic fertilizers is done after determining the nutrients required by the crop.
Government support coupled with increase in awareness toward the use of organic fertilizers drive the growth of the European organic fertilizer market. Furthermore, implementation of stringent regulations by the governing bodies on the use of synthetic fertilizers and harmful effects caused by prolonged use of chemical fertilizers fuel the adoption of organic fertilizers. However, ongoing R&D activities on synthetic fertilizers and lower nutrient content of organic fertilizers as compared to synthetic fertilizers restrict the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for organic food in the European region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The major players profiled in this study are as follows:
ILSA S.P.A
Italpollina SPA
Fertikal N.V.
Uniflor Poland Ltd
Protan AG
Plantin SARL
Novozymes A/S.
AGRIBIOS ITALIANA S.r.l.
Viano
E.B.F. EURO BIO FERT S.r.l.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Europe organic fertilizer market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.
It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.
In-depth analysis of the various organic fertilizer source, crop type, and form is provided.
Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across countries as well as the prevailing market opportunities.
The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Source
Plant
Animal
Manure
Others
Mineral
By Crop Type
Cereal & Grain
Oilseed & Pulse
Fruit & Vegetable
Others
By Form
Dry
Liquid
By Region
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
UK
Rest of Europe
KEY PLAYERS
Lallemand Inc.
Biofertilizer A.G.
Biomax
Symborg
Antibiotice S.A.
