Facilities Support Services Global Market Growth analysis by key players like Sodexo, Compass Group, ISS A/S, CBRE Group and Aramark

This market research report administers a broad view of the Facilities Support Services market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Facilities Support Services market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global facilities support services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global facilities support services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global facilities support services market.

Facilities support activities companies are increasingly using technology to effectively recruit and manage candidates. These technologies offer features such as passive activity tracking, integration with email platforms and maintaining candidate databases. This reduces recruitment time, improves placement quality, and strengthens relationship with clients. Recruitment analytics software also provides helpful business insights for staffing agencies. For example, in North America, 64% of firms use technologies such as an applicant tracking system (ATS) to track candidate activity and about 60% firms use a customer relationship management (CRM) system for business development.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: Maintenance Services, Security & Guard Services, Reception Services, Other Facilities Support Services

Companies Mentioned: Sodexo, Compass Group, ISS A/S, CBRE Group, Aramark

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, facilities support services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Facilities Support Services Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Facilities Support Services Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Facilities Support Services Market Trends And Strategies Facilities Support Services Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Facilities Support Services Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Facilities Support Services Market Western Europe Facilities Support Services Market Eastern Europe Facilities Support Services Market North America Facilities Support Services Market South America Facilities Support Services Market Middle East Facilities Support Services Market Africa Facilities Support Services Market Facilities Support Services Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Facilities Support Services Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

