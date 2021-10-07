Fertility Services Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2023

Fertility services are treatments, which aid in treating infertility in patients. In vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, artificial insemination, and others are different forms of infertility services, which assists couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate. The global fertility services market was valued at $16,761 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $30,964 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The global fertility services market is expected to witness a substantial growth in future owing to rising incidence of infertility cases, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, technological advancements in fertility procedures, and increased occurrences of gamete donations. Furthermore, rise in health awareness on fertility issues, availability of fertility treatments, increase in disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies further augment the market growth.

Recent innovations in IVF technology, such as embryoscope and capsule IVF, are anticipated to augment the demand of fertility devices in future. However, strenuous maintenance issues, high cost of devices, multiple pregnancies, and ethical considerations are projected to hinder the market growth. Increase in upsurge of fertility clinics and same sex marriages are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in future. In addition, fertility tourism is expected to provide ample growth opportunities especially in the developing economies.

The global fertility services market comprises four key segments namely, procedures, services, end users, and geography. The procedures market considered in this report include, in vitro fertilization (IVF) with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surrogacy, IVF without ICSI, intrauterine insemination (IUI), and others. Based on services, the global fertility services market is categorized into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. The global IVF devices market by end users is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Procedure

IVF with ICSI

Surrogacy

IVF without ICSI

IUI

Others (GIFT and ZIFT)

By Service

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg and Embryo Banking

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

By End User

Fertility clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centres

Clinical research institutes

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market include:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Care Fertility Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

Medicover Group

Monash IVF Group

OvaScience Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Xytex Cryo International

