Food Protein Ingredient Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2025 Future Report
MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Food Protein Ingredient Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 117 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
Proteins are the building blocks of human body which are synthesized from amino acids and found mainly in hair, akin, bone, and tissues. These ingredients are devided in animal and plant-based additives.
Proteins are the power house of human body which helps to carry out normal body functions by establishing muscle strength and providing required energy. It helps the formation of hormones, new tissues, antibodies and enzymes, increasing usage in nutraceuticals and health supplements on account of high calorie intake to reduce risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hormonal issues and heart disease may stimulate industry growth.
The global Food Protein Ingredient market is valued at 18400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 30900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Protein Ingredient market based on company, product type, end user and key regions
This report studies the global market size of Food Protein Ingredient in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Protein Ingredient in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Food Protein Ingredient market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Food Protein Ingredient market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- DuPont Solae
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
- Cargill
- Bunge
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
- CHS
- The Scouler Company
- Roquette
- Burcon NutraScience Corporation
- MGP Ingredients
- Rousselot
Market size by Product
Animal Protein
Plant Protein
Market size by End User
Sports nutrition
Clinical Nutrition
Infant Nutrition
Functional Food and Beverages
Fortified Food and Beverages
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyse global Food Protein Ingredient status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Food Protein Ingredient development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Protein Ingredient are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
