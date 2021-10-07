FRESH FOOD MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY DEMAND, SALES, SUPPLIERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2022
Fresh foods are those that are available in the raw state and have not undergone any form of thermal processing or freezing. Additionally, they are free of preservatives. There is a high demand for such products across the globe as consumers realize the health benefits that these fresh foods offer. Thus, all the major vendors are establishing agreements and partnerships with retail outlets to leverage the opportunity and build a competitive edge.
The analysts forecast the global fresh food market to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fresh food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fresh food market for the period 2017-2021.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• ROW
The report, Global Fresh Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Danish Crown
• Fresh Del Monte Produce
• Greenyard Foods
• Tyson Foods
Other prominent vendors
• D’Arrigo
• Driscoll Strawberry Associates
• Dole Food Company
• Grimmway Farms
• NatureSweet
• Reynolds Catering Supplies
• Sunfed
• Sunkist Growers
Market driver
• Promotion of fruit and vegetable consumption
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Disease outbreak in livestock
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing online shopping trends
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
Global fresh food market share by product type
Global fresh food market for fruits and vegetable
Global fresh food market for meat and poultry
Global fresh food market for fish/seafood
Global fresh food market for eggs
Global other fresh food market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global fresh food market segmentation by geography
Geographic segmentation by volume
Fresh food market in APAC
Fresh food market in Europe
Fresh food market in North America
Fresh food market in ROW
PART 08: Segmentation by distribution channel
Fresh food distribution channel in APAC
Fresh food distribution channel in Europe
Fresh food distribution channel in the US
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Market drivers
Promotion of fruit and vegetable consumption
Growth in the number of supermarkets
Growing health consciousness
Rise in global meat production and consumption
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
Disease outbreak in livestock
Increased use of chemicals while farming
Price fluctuation due to weather conditions
Rising demand for frozen and packaged foods
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
Growing online shopping trends
Growing demand for organic food
Development of new infrastructure
PART 15: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
PART 16: Key vendor analysis
Danish Crown
Fresh Del Monte Produce
Greenyard Foods
Tyson Foods
Continued…..
