Future Trends of packaging machinery market 2016-2023 Including Top Key players Adelphi Packaging Machinery , Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Packaging machinery is equipment used to package products or components. This machinery includes equipment that performs functions of forming, filling, sealing, wrapping, cleaning and packaging at different levels of automation. Packaging machinery also includes equipment that is used for sorting, counting, and accumulation functions. Packaging machines have advantages such as reducing labor costs associated and increasing the efficiency of the packaging process through the use of automation. The global packaging machinery market was valued at $39,647 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach $62,063 million by 2023.

The global packaging machinery industry is segmented based on machine type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on type, the packaging machinery market is segmented into filling machines, FFS (form, fill and seal) machines, cartoning machines, palletizing machines, labeling machines, wrapping machines, and cleaning & sterilizing machines. Filling machines accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Filling machines have a wide range of applications such as filling fuels, bottles filling, powder filling, and others. This equipment is extensively used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries. Based on end-user industries, the global packaging machinery market is categorized into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and others. The food & beverage segment was the dominant end-user segment for packaging machinery accounting for 63.0% in 2016. Different types of packaging machinery are used in the food & beverage industry for various applications. Rinsing machines and bottle washers are commonly used packaging machines in the food and beverage industry. The rising demand for processed and packaged food and beverages is increasing the demand for processing and packaging machinery for the industry.

Top Key Players of this Report

Adelphi Packaging Machinery

Aetna Group

B&H Labelling Systems

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.

Bosch Packaging Machinery

Bradman Lake Group

CKD Group

Coesia SpA

Fuji Machinery Company

Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global packaging machinery market along with current trends and future estimations to identify potential investment pockets for stakeholders.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, strength of the suppliers, and the degree of competition.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2016 to 2023 has been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Packaging Machinery Market Key Segments:

The global packaging machinery market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industries, and geography.

By Type

Filling Machines

FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

Cartoning Machines

Palletizing Machines

Labelling Machines

Wrapping Machines

Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

By End-user

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Others (Electronics, industrial)

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 PACKAGING MACHINERY MARKET, BY MACHINE TYPE

CHAPTER 5 PACKAGING MACHINERY MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 6 PACKAGING MACHINERY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

