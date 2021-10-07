Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Current Scenario, Product Category, Volume Analysis, Future Growth by 2027 Covered major Key Players BD, Savyon Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, NanoEnTek Inc., Luminex

A variety of viruses, bacteria, and parasites can cause infections of the digestive system. Gastrointestinal infections are viral, bacterial or parasitic infections that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract involving both the stomach and the small intestine. Symptoms of these infections include include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Rapid diagnosis, appropriate treatment and infection control measures are therefore particularly important in these contexts. The diagnosis and confirmation of these infections can be carried out through various laboratory tests as well as point-of-care tests.

The gastrointestinal infection testing market is expected to witness growth due to increasing number of digestive diseases and gastrointestinal infections across the globe due to unhealthy food habits among common populace. Moreover, rising demand for technologically advanced molecular techniques for infection detection is further expected to stimulate the market growth. However, improper regulatory guidelines and lack of awareness in emerging economies regarding advanced molecular diagnostic techniques are likely to hinder market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the market are BD, Savyon Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, NanoEnTek Inc., Luminex Corporation, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Trinity Biotech, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., and Alere (Acquired by Abbott) among others.

The “Global Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global gastrointestinal infection testing market with detailed market segmentation by test type, technique and end user. The global gastrointestinal infection testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The gastrointestinal infection testing market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gastrointestinal infection testing market based test type, technique and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall gastrointestinal infection testing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of test type, the global gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented into laboratory tests, imaging tests, and biopsy.

On the basis of end user, the gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers & laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, academic institutes and research organizations.

On the basis of technique, the global gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented in to conventional techniques, molecular techniques, and biochemical techniques.

North America dominated the gastrointestinal infection testing market in 2017, owing to large number of patients suffering with abdominal pain and changing lifestyle of population leading to gastrointestinal infections. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of immense opportunities in countries like India, China & Japan. Increasing incorporation of cost-efficient treatment options and advancements in healthcare infrastructure is likely to be responsible for the market growth of the region.

The gastrointestinal infection testing market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The gastrointestinal infection testing market report also includes the profiles of key gastrointestinal infection tests companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

