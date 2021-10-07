Gene Therapy Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2017 to 2023

The global gene therapy market was valued at $584 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $4,402 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.3% from 2017 to 2023. Gene therapy is a technique that involves the delivery of nucleic acid polymers into a patients cells as a drug to treat diseases. It fixes a genetic problem at its source. The process involves modifying the protein either to change the genetic expression or to correct a mutation. The emergence of this technology meets the rise in needs for better diagnostics and targeted therapy tools. For instance, genetic engineering can be used to modify physical appearance, metabolism, physical capabilities, and mental abilities such as memory and intelligence. In addition, it is also used for infertility treatment. Gene therapy offers a ray of hope for patients, who either have no treatment options or show no benefits with drugs currently available. The ongoing success has strongly supported upcoming researches and has carved ways for enhancement of gene therapy.

The gene therapy market is a widely expanding field in the pharmaceutical industry with new opportunities. This has piqued the interests of venture capitalists to explore this market and its commercial potential. Major factors that drive the growth of this market include high demands for DNA vaccines to treat genetic diseases, targeted drug delivery, and high incidence of genetic disorders. However, the stringent regulatory approval process for gene therapy and the high costs of gene therapy drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27182

The global gene therapy market is segmented based on vector type, gene type, application, and geography. Based on vector type, it is categorized into viral vector and non-viral vector. Viral vector is further segmented into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Non-viral vector is further categorized into naked/plasmid vectors, gene gun, electroporation, lipofection, and others. Based on gene type, the market is classified into antigen, cytokine, tumor suppressor, suicide, deficiency, growth factors, receptors, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and other diseases. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vector Type

Viral vector

Retroviruses

Lentiviruses

Adenoviruses

Adeno Associated Virus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Poxvirus

Vaccinia Virus

Others

Non-viral vector

Naked/Plasmid Vectors

Gene Gun

Electroporation

Lipofection

Others

By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Tumor Suppressor

Suicide

Deficiency

Growth factors

Receptors

Others

By Application

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious disease

Other Diseases

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Novartis

Kite Pharma, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Bluebird bio Inc.

Genethon

Transgene SA

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Oxford BioMedica

NewLink Genetics Corp.

The other players of the gene therapy market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Amgen

Epeius Biotechnologies

Abeona Therapeutics

Sanofi

UniQure

Juno Therapeutics

Adaptimmune

Celgene

Advantagene

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27182

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]