Global Architectural Acoustic Panels Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Architectural Acoustic Panels market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
This report studies the global Architectural Acoustic Panels market status and forecast, categorizes the global Architectural Acoustic Panels market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Architectural acoustics (also known as room acoustics and building acoustics) is the science and engineering of achieving a good sound within a building and is a branch of acoustical engineering. Architectural acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound in many different spaces. They come in a large variety of sizes, types and colors.
Architectural acoustic panels are used to reduce noise and control sound, so it is an important building material. Currently, there are many kinds of architectural acoustic panels, such as acoustic membranes, resonators panel and porous material panel etc. Porous material panel is major type. In 2017, porous material panel took a sales share of 64.15%, with a sales amount of 221046 K Sq.m.
There are many manufacturers all over the world. During all those companies, STAR-USG is leader with sales of 10241 K Sq.m in 2017.
Global architectural acoustic panels consumption area is mainly concentrate in China, North America, Europe and Asia (Ex-China). In 2017, China consumed about 32.15% of global total architectural acoustic panels. It is a major export country. North America consumed about 79830K Sq.m architectural acoustic panels. Europe consumed 106752 K Sq.m architectural acoustic panels, with a consumption share of 30.98%.
The global Architectural Acoustic Panels market is valued at 12000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 17600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
STAR-USG
Beijing New Building Material
Armstrong
Saint-Gobain
Knauf Insulation
Burgeree
USG BORAL
Beiyang
Forgreener Acoustic
Leeyin Acoustic Panel
Shengyuan
Same Acoustic panel Material
Hebei Bo Run-de
G&S Acoustics
Abstracta
Vicoustic
Sound Seal
Topakustik
Kirei
Texaa
Perforpan
Forster
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Acoustic Membranes
Resonators Panel
Porous Material Panel
By Application, the market can be split into
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Architectural Acoustic Panels capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Architectural Acoustic Panels manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architectural Acoustic Panels are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Architectural Acoustic Panels Manufacturers
Architectural Acoustic Panels Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Architectural Acoustic Panels Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
