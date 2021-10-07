Global Automotive Filter Market Research, Segment, Size, Share, Trend, Opportunity By 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Automotive Filter Market by Filter Type (Fuel Filter, Engine Oil Filter, Engine Air Filter, Cabin Air Filters, Steering Filter, and Coolant Filter), Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Automotive Filter Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Automotive filters are fibrous components, which prevent the solid particles such as pollens, dust, bacteria, and other unwanted dust particles from entering into the vehicle engine. In addition, the filters suppress the foul odor and pollutants from entering in the carburetor and engine.The global automotive filter market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and regulations laid by government for environmental safety as well as emission standards put forth by regulatory bodies. However, adaption of electric vehicle hampers the growth of the automotive filter market.

The report segments the automotive filter market based on filter type, application, distribution channel, and region. Depending on filter type, the market is categorized into fuel filter, engine oil filter, engine air filter, cabin air filters, steering filter, and coolant filter. Further, fuel filter is bifurcated into diesel filter and gasoline filter. Based on application, the market is fragmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Commercial vehicle is further classified into light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). By distribution channel, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as MANN+HUMMEL, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Denso Corporation, K&N Engineering, Sogefi S.p.A., Hengst SE, ACDelco, Inc., and Valeo S.A. has been provided in the report.

By Filter Type

Fuel Filter

Diesel Filter

Gasoline Filter

Engine Oil Filter

Engine Air Filter

Cabin Air Filter

Steering Filter

Coolant Filter

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

MANN+HUMMEL

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

MAHLE GmbH

DENSO Corporation

K&N Engineering

Sogefi S.p.A.

Hengst SE

ACDelco, Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2016-2018*

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2016-2018* (%)

3.2.6. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2016-2018*

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Regulatory laws by government and emission bodies

3.5.1.2. Growing Technological advancements in the automotive filter market

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rising adoption of battery electric vehicle (BEV)

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increasing demand for premium vehicle segment

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE FILTER MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Fuel Filter

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.3.1. Diesel Fuel Filter

4.2.3.2. Gasoline Fuel Filter

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Engine Oil Filter

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Engine Air Filter

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Cabin Air Filter

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Steering Filter

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Coolant Filter

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE FILTERMARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Passenger Car

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Commercial Vehicle

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.3.1. Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

5.3.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicle

5.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE FILTERMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. OEM

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Aftermarket

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE FILTER MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by filter type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.5. Market analysis, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by filter type

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by filter type

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.5.2.6. Mexico

7.2.5.2.7. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.2.8. Market size and forecast, by filter type

7.2.5.2.9. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.2.10. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by filter type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.5. Market analysis, by country

Continue….

