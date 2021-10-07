Global Bromine Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Bromine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bromine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Bromine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bromine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in Middle East, USA, Europe, India, China and other regions.
Top Bromine Manufacturers Covered in this report: Production, Revenue and Market Share
ICL
Albemarle
Lanxess (Chemtura Corporation)
Jordan Bromine Company (JBC)
Tosoh
Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)
Perekop Bromine
Yuyuan Group
Haiwang Chemical
Haihua Group
Gulf Resources Inc
Dadi Salt Chemical Group
Longwei Industrial
Chengyuan Salt Chemical
Weifang Zhongfa Chemical
Lubei Chemical
Runke Chemical
Market Breakdown by Regions:
China
USA
Europe
Middle East
India
Japan
Global Other
Market Breakdown by Product Source:
Dead Sea Brine
Brine Wells
Other
Market Breakdown by Application:
Flame Retardants
Biocides
Drilling Fluids
Chemical Intermediate
Others
