Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025

Computer-aided manufacturing involves the usage of software machinery for the automated manufacturing process. Innovation, developments, and opportunities drive the market. The current trend is to anticipate the global market of Computer-Aided manufacturing system to experience persistent growth in the coming years.

Technology reached far into the manufacturing world. Computer-aided manufacturing market is developing due to robotics technologies, consumer requests and it also enhances the visibility to business operation. The demand will continue to rise as the technology develops further and implemented on new application areas. However, the high cost of installation is expected to hamper the growth of this industry to some extent.

The report aims to provide an overview of Computer-Aided Manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Computer-Aided Manufacturing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Computer-Aided Manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

1. 3D Systems Inc

2.Autodesk Inc

3.BobCAD-CAM Inc

4.HCL Technologies Limited

5.Hexagon

6.MecSoft Corporation

7.Open Mind Technologies AG

8.PTC

9.Siemens

10.ZWSOFT Co Limited

The global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as Solution and Services. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud and on the basis of industry vertical, the market segmented into aerospace and defense, industrial equipment, high-tech, medical devices & component, and energy & utilities.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

