Global Diaphragm Valves Market Survey and Trend Research 2019

Diaphragm valves are devices that are used to regulate and control the flow of fluids in an industrial facility. Valves operate by opening, closing, or partially blocking the passage ways that allow the movement of fluids from high pressure to low pressure or vice-versa. Valves are used in several discrete and process industries for the transportation of fluids between two points within an enclosed system.

The growing demand from radioactive waste management industry is one of the key factors that will drive the market’s growth during the estimated period. The demand for electricity is increasing due to the rapid industrialization and growth in population. The increasing demand for electricity will boost the installation of nuclear plants, which is considered as the second-highest source of power generation. Diaphragm valves are used in several processes in these plants to dispose of the radioactive wastes safely. Low-level wastes, intermediate-level wastes, and high-level wastes are the three types of radioactive wastes, which are safely disposed by using diaphragm valves.

The global diaphragm valves market comprises of small, medium, and large multinational players. These vendors extensively focus on offering a wide range of valves to end-user industries. They are also concentrating on increasing their product visibility and the formation of a robust distribution framework by adopting consolidation and penetration strategies and mergers and acquisitions.

The need for more infrastructure in the power, pharmaceutical, chemical, and water treatment industries is increasing due to the rising population and rapid industrial expansion. The increasing population, especially in China and India is resulting in the reduced access to clean water, which will boost the demand for water treatment activities. This will drive the deployment of diaphragm valves in the water treatment industry until the end of 2021.

The Diaphragm Valves market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diaphragm Valves.

This report presents the worldwide Diaphragm Valves market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CRANE ChemPharma and Energy

Formatura Iniezione Polimeri

GEMU

ITT

Nippon Daiya Valve

Alfa Laval

Burkert

Emerson

GEA

KSB Group

SPX FLOW

Tecofi

Top Line Process Equipment

Weir Group

Diaphragm Valves Breakdown Data by Type

Weir diaphragm valves

Straightway diaphragm valves

Diaphragm Valves Breakdown Data by Application

Water treatment industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage industry

Power industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Diaphragm Valves status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Diaphragm Valves development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diaphragm Valves are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

