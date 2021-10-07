Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Analysis 2019 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2022

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry

New Study On “2019-2022 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Geographic Information System (GIS) industry.

This report splits Geographic Information System (GIS) market By Hardware, By Function, which covers the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Autodesk Inc. (US)

Bentley System, Incorporated (US)

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Blue Marble Geographics (US)

Caliper Corporation (US)

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (UK)

Geosoft Inc. (Canada)

Handheld Group (Sweden)

Harris Corporation (US)

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (Canada)

PASCO CORPORATION (Japan)

Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Champion Instruments, LLC (US)

Golden Software LLC (US)

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. ?(China)

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, by Hardware

GIS Collectors

Total Stations

LIDAR

GNSS/GPS Antennas

Imaging Sensors

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, by Function

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Main Applications

Agriculture

Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Oil & Gas

