Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market Survey and Trend Research 2019
A single fuel cell consists of a membrane electrode assembly (MEA) and two flow-field plates delivering about 0.5 and 1V voltage (too low for most applications). Just like batteries, individual cells are stacked to achieve a higher voltage and power. This assembly of cells is called a fuel cell stack, or just a stack.
This report presents the worldwide Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Pragma Industries
- Fuel Cell Store
- BallardÂ Power
- Pearl Hydrogen
- Sunrise Power
- Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology
- Shanghai Shenli Technology
- Sinosynergy
- Edelman Hydrogen Energy Equipment
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Breakdown Data by Type
Air-cooled Type
Water-cooled Type
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Breakdown Data by Application
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
Cogeneration
Portable Power Systems
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyse global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
