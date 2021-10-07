Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities-2027

The market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle and sales channel. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into bias, radial, tubeless, tube and others. On the basis of vehicle it is sub-segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).On the basis of sales channel, it is sub-segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

Global low rolling resistance tire market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. The low rolling resistance tire market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, global low rolling resistance tire market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to lead the overall low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period. The high availability of the commercial vehicles in the region is expected to boost the market growth of the low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period. The region is witnessing high industrialization which leads to the expansion of the automotive industry. This increases the sales of the commercial vehicles which boost the growth of the overall low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period.

Increasing expansion of the automotive industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of the overall low rolling resistance tire market

The growing expansion of the automotive industry across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. The rising production of the car across the globe coupled with the increasing application of the low rolling resistance tire is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global low rolling resistance tire market in terms of market segmentation by type, by vehicle, by sales channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global low rolling resistance tire market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Bridgestone Corporation, Apollo Tires Ltd, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Continental AG, Michelin, Maxxis International, Yokohama Rubber Company, Pirelli & C.SpA and Sumitomo Corporation. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global low rolling resistance tire market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

