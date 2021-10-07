Global PET Preform Sales Market Report 2017
In this report, the Global PET Preform Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PET Preform Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the global PET Preform market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of PET Preform for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global PET Preform market competition by top manufacturers/players, with PET Preform sales volume, Price (K USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
RETAL
Plastipak
Hon Chuan Group
Resilux NV
Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise
Seda de Barcelona
Amraz Group
Zijiang Enterprise
SGT
Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic
Gatronova
Alpla
Koksan
Eskapet
INTERGULF â€“ EMPOL
Esterform
Manjushree
Indorama Ventures Public Company
GTX HANEX Plastic
Ultrapak
Nuovaplast
Sunrise
Putoksnis
Constar Plastics
Caiba
ETALON
SNJ Synthetics
EcoPack
Yaobang
Ahimsa Industries Limited
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms
Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Carbonated drinks
Water
Other drinks
Edible oils
Food
Non-food
