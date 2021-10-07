Global Service Delivery Automation Market Leading Players Analysis, Current Trends, Business Strategies, Future Growth Study

The Global Service Delivery Automation (Sda) Industry Was Valued At $620 Million In 2014, And Is Expected To Reach $6,752 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 25.7% From 2016 To 2022. Sda Is Also Termed As Robotic Process Automation As Well As Intelligent Automation Depending Upon The Area Of Usage. It Is A Technology That Has Replaced Array Of Human Actions Or Work And Automates The Flow Of Business Processes That Earlier Used To Be Done Manually. Automation Is Already Embedded In Software Systems To A Great Extent; For Instance, We Can See The Customer Information Is Linked Across Financial As Well As Procurement Functions. However, Mostly It Is Assumed As A Part Of The Normal Feature And Functionality Of A System, And Generally Not Considered As Automation, But Simply Termed As A More Powerful System(S).

Sda Is Mostly Referred To Automation In It Infrastructure And Application Management Services, Robotic Process Automation As Well As Business Process Automation. The Sda Market Is Segmented Based On Component, Type, User Type, Industry Vertical, And Geography. Based On Component, It Is Divided Into Two Types: Software And Services. Based On Industry Vertical, The Market Is Categorized Into Bfsi, Healthcare, Travel Hospitality & Leisure, It & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Retail, And Others. The Study Also Includes Service Delivery Automation Market Types Such As It Process Automation And Business Process Automation. By It Process Automation, The Market Is Further Sub-Segmented Into Infrastructure Automation And Application Life Cycle Automation; While The Business Process Automation Is Subdivided Into Generic Automation, Process-Specific Automation, And Industry-Specific Automation. Based On User Type, The Market Comprises Large And Small & Medium Enterprises.

Key Players Profiled In The Study Are Ibm Corporation, Uipath Srl, Ipsoft, Blueprism, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Celaton Limited, Openspan Inc., Sutherland Global Services, And Arago Us, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Component

Software

Services

By Type

It Process Automation

Infrastructure Automation

Application Lifecycle Automation

Business Process Automation

Generic Automation

Process-Specific Automation

Industry-Specific Automation

By User Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Bfsi

Healthcare/Pharma

Travel, Hospitality & Leisure

It & Telecom

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Uk

France

Germany

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The Report Provides An Overview Of The Trends, Structure, Drivers, Challenges, And Opportunities In The Global.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potential Of Buyers & Suppliers, And Provides Insights On The Competitive Structure Of The Market To Determine The Investment Pockets.

Current Trends And Future Estimations Adopted By The Key Players Are Provided To Determine Overall Competitiveness Of The Market.

The Quantitative Analysis Through 2014-2022 Is Provided To Elaborate The Market Potential.

