Global Silicon Metal Powder Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Silicon Metal Powder Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicon Metal Powder Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Silicon Metal Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Silicon Metal Powder market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Silicon metal powder, also known as industrial silicon powder, is silver gray or dark gray powder, with metal luster. Its high melting point, good heat resistance, high resistivity, is highly resistant to oxidation, known as the “Industrial MSG” indispensable basic raw material for many high-tech industries.

In 2015, the global Silicon Metal Powder market is led by China and Europe. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Silicon Metal Powder are concentrated in H.C. Starck, Elkem, Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon, Neoplant, Micron Metals, Zhongcheng Silicon. Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon is the world leader, holding 12.27% production market share in 2015.

Silicon metal powder downstream is wide and recently silicon metal powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of refractories and powder metallurgy industry, metallurgical foundry industry, organic silicon chemical industry and others. Globally, the silicon metal powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for refractories and powder metallurgy industry which accounts for nearly 35% of total downstream consumption of silicon metal powder in global.

The global Silicon Metal Powder market is valued at 910 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

H.C. Starck

Elkem

Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon

Neoplant

Micron Metals

Zhongcheng Silicon

Minhang Silicon

Dadi Zelin Silicon

Yinfeng Silicon Products

Pengcheng Guangfu

Zhong Yu Jin Ming Silicon

Mingrui Siliocon

ABSCO

RW silicium

VestaSi

S+A Blackwell

Sanhui Naihuo

CNPC Powder

Anyang Yuda Silicon

Yafei Alloy

Jiuzhou Silicon

BAIDAO

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metallurgical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Chemical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Refractories and Powder Metallurgy Industry

Metallurgical Foundry Industry

Organic Silicon Chemical Industry

High-tech Fields

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Silicon Metal Powder sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Silicon Metal Powder players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicon Metal Powder are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Silicon Metal Powder Manufacturers

Silicon Metal Powder Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Silicon Metal Powder Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Silicon Metal Powder market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

