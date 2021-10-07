Global Software-Defined Networking Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2025

Software-Defined Networking Market 2019

Software-defined networking (SDN) encompasses different types of network technology that are aimed at making the network as flexible and agile as the virtualized server of the modern data center. The primary goal of SDN is to allow engineers and network administrators to respond effectively to changing business requirements. In such a network, the network administrator can control traffic from a centralized control console without having to touch individual switches. Functional separation, automation through programmability, and network virtualization are the key technologies covered under SDN.

In 2018, the global Software-Defined Networking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Networking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HP

VMWare

Brocade Communications

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

NEC

Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent)

Verizon Enterprise

Juniper Networks

Huawei

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Network Infrastructure

Controller Software

SDN Applications

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Education

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software-Defined Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software-Defined Networking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Physical Network Infrastructure

1.4.3 Controller Software

1.4.4 SDN Applications

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom & IT

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Government & Defense

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software-Defined Networking Market Size

2.2 Software-Defined Networking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software-Defined Networking Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Software-Defined Networking Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software-Defined Networking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Software-Defined Networking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Networking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Networking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software-Defined Networking Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Software-Defined Networking Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 HP

12.2.1 HP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software-Defined Networking Introduction

12.2.4 HP Revenue in Software-Defined Networking Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 HP Recent Development

12.3 VMWare

12.3.1 VMWare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software-Defined Networking Introduction

12.3.4 VMWare Revenue in Software-Defined Networking Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 VMWare Recent Development

12.4 Brocade Communications

12.4.1 Brocade Communications Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software-Defined Networking Introduction

12.4.4 Brocade Communications Revenue in Software-Defined Networking Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Brocade Communications Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Systems

12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software-Defined Networking Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Software-Defined Networking Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.6 Ericsson

12.6.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Software-Defined Networking Introduction

12.6.4 Ericsson Revenue in Software-Defined Networking Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.7 NEC

12.7.1 NEC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Software-Defined Networking Introduction

12.7.4 NEC Revenue in Software-Defined Networking Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NEC Recent Development

12.8 Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent)

12.8.1 Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Software-Defined Networking Introduction

12.8.4 Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent) Revenue in Software-Defined Networking Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent) Recent Development

Continued…..

