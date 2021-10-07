Global Sweetener Industry Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 2019

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Sweetener Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 112 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

AÂ sugar substituteÂ is aÂ food additiveÂ that provides aÂ sweetÂ tasteÂ like that ofÂ sugarÂ while containing significantly lessÂ food energy. Some sugar substitutes are produced by nature, and others produced synthetically. Those that are not produced by nature are, in general, calledÂ artificial sweeteners.

The increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie diets will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global sweetener market till 2023. Consequently, the zero-calorie sweetener or low-calorie sweetener is gaining popularity among consumers. These sweeteners regulate sugar levels in the human body. Diabetic patients prefer low-calorie sweeteners like saccharin, aspartame, sucralose, and more.

The demand for artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners is high in the APAC region. Countries such as China, Indonesia, and India contribute the majority of shares towards the sweetener market in the region. In addition, the region is witnessing an increasing adoption of healthy sweeteners due to the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart issues. Low-calorie sweeteners such as diet soda are becoming popular picks among consumers. Consequently, the sugar and sweetener market will continue to grow in APAC in the forthcoming years.

The global Sweetener market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sweetener market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sweetener in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sweetener in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sweetener market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sweetener market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Ingredion

Roquette

Tate and Lyle

Natural Sweetener

Artificial Sweetener

Soda

Sweetened Yogurt

Frozen Foods

Canned Fruits

Bread

Granola Bars

Others

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

