Global Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Description:
The market is largely driven by the growing culture and adoption of yoga and other fitness programs in the region. This will directly influence the sales of yoga and exercise mats in the region. Various organizations in the region conduct yoga festivals and events to promote this ancient art to make people aware of the benefits of practicing yoga. The growing awareness of yoga in the region pushes the yoga and exercise mats vendors to promote their products in the North American market. In addition, the high obesity rates in the region also trigger the need for an increase in physical activities among the population. Due to such health concerns, people are adopting various fitness regimes such as general fitness exercises, yoga, and weight trainings.
According to the report, one driver in market is growing popularity of yoga. Yoga is an ancient form of workout and meditation that originated in India. In recent years, yoga has gained significant popularity in Western countries, particularly in North America. The popularity of yoga in the US and Canada is increasing. People are increasingly opting for yoga due to the various health benefits associated with this ancient form of workout and meditation, which include stress relief, flexibility, general fitness, and the overall positive impact on one’s health. Apart from the US, yoga is also becoming popular in Canada.
The global Yoga and Exercise Mats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Yoga and Exercise Mats market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Yoga and Exercise Mats in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Yoga and Exercise Mats in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Barefoot Yoga
Gaiam
JadeYoga
Manduka
Adidas
Body-Solid
HuggerMugger
Indiegogo
La Vie Boheme Yoga
Merrithew
Nike
prAna
TriMax Sports
YogaDirect
Market size by Product
Exercise Mats
Yoga Mats
Market size by End User
Mono Brand Stores
Department Stores
Online Retail
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Yoga and Exercise Mats market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Yoga and Exercise Mats companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Yoga and Exercise Mats submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yoga and Exercise Mats are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Yoga and Exercise Mats market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered..
