Glycine Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

Global Glycine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

Glycine can be classified into three types: food grade glycine, tech grade glycine and pharmaceutical grade glycine. Food grade glycine is widely used in food and feed industry. Pharmaceutical grade glycine is used in pharmaceutical industry. Tech grade glycine is widely used in pesticide industry; it is a key raw material of glyphosate. Survey results showed that 68% of the glycine market is pesticide industry, 15% is food industry, only 2.7% is pharmaceutical industry, with the development of economy, these industries will need more glycine. So, glycine has a huge market potential in the future.

Currently, there are two kinds of commonly used production process of glycine. It includes MCA method and Strecker method. Due to the different process, the major raw materials for glycine are different. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of glycine industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a low growth curve. As the pressure of environmental protection increases, the price will gradually increase. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Glycine market size will increase to 1008.3 Million US$ by 2025, from 781.9 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glycine.

Glycine in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Glycine Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Glycine Market in the near future.

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Glycine market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Glycine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Glycine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Glycine submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glycine :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Glycine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

