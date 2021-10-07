Growth of Formic Acid Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size, and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Formic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 113 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Formic acid (also called methanoic acid) is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. It is also the simplest carboxylic acid. The chemical formula is HCOOH or HCO2H. Formic acid is an environmentally acceptable and highly efficient organic acid.

Globally, the global production was 1015 K MT in 2016 and it will reach 1217 K MT in 2022. In addition, the production regions of formic acid are mainly located in China, US, EU and India. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 48% volume market share in 2016. In 2015, BASF bullied the first plant of formic acid in Geismar, Louisiana. It is the only formic acid production plant in USA.

As for the region consumption, China remained the largest market for formic acid in the world, with 34% market share consumption in 2016. Other major consuming regions include EU and US, which account for 29 % and 4% respectively. At present, the methyl formate hydrolysis technology is mainly adopted for producing formic acid and accounted for 81.59% in 2015.

The downstream demand of formic acid is rigidity. Major applications include silage and animal feed preservation, leather and tanning, textiles, formate salts, pharmaceuticals/food chemicals, rubber chemicals (antiozonants and coagulants), catalysts and plasticizers.In 2016, the largest use, accounting for about 42% of global demand, is in Leather and Textile. Other major uses are 27% in agriculture.

Global Formic Acid market size will increase to 828.1 Million US$ by 2025, from 756.5 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Formic Acid.

A Global Formic Acid Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Formic Acid Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Formic Acid market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Formic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Formic Acid companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Formic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Formic Acid :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Formic Acid market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

