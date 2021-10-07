Hand Geometry Biometrics Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Allegion, ATR Systems, Honeywell, Tyco, Acroprint Time and more…
Hand Geometry Biometrics Market
Security has been a key concern for enterprises, banks, government organizations, telecommunication and hospitals as well as for individuals to secure data and assets. Keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads are used to prevent unauthorized access. Hand geometry biometrics deals with the structure of palm and fingers of an individual, width of the fingers, and thickness of the palm. Hand geometry scanners with infrared light and reflectors can be used for capturing the image. Since these features of an individual are not unique, hand geometry biometrics is not considered to be a fruitful method for the identification and verification of individuals. However, organizations are integrating hand geometry biometrics with smart cards to ensure improved verification of individuals. Multimodal biometrics is also another technique that is being used for authenticating individuals.
The rising interest in biometric systems with multiple-point verification mechanism has a key impact on the global market. The technology used in hand geometry biometrics registers verification of several perimeters of the hand, including the finger length, the finger width and palm size. Unlike fingerprint biometrics, where unlawful access is still viable, it is nearly impossible to duplicate the print of an entire hand. Due to this, the hand geometry biometrics systems are being extensively implemented for authorization operations.
The key players covered in this study
Allegion,
ATR Systems,
Honeywell,
Tyco,
Acroprint Time Recorder
Ibiosoft
Inception Technology
…
Use of hand geometry biometrics in e-commerce industry is expected to grow opportunities for the market’s future. The contact-based technology in hand geometry biometrics devices will serve the purpose of customer identification on a larger scale, helping companies to create a better consumer database and facilitate other ventures with it. Implementing the system in cloud computing to address breach concerns is likely to influence development of new products and services.
This report focuses on the global Hand Geometry Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hand Geometry Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lengths of Finger
Width of Hand
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Defence
Finance & Banking
Immigration & Travel
Commercial Security
Home Security
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
