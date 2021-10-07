Healthcare Cyber Security Market Report and Industry Analysis during the Forecast Period 2017-2023 | Key Players include Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab

Overview of Healthcare Cyber Security Market

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Report forecasts that the global market was valued at $4,591 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $12,467 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to introduction of supportive government regulations and acts to mandate the adoption of cybersecurity solutions to safeguard patients and healthcare organizations information.

Healthcare cyber security solutions include breach detection, business continuity and disaster recovery, cloud & data centers, data loss protection, identity & access management, and risk & compliance management solutions. Moreover, the service segment includes consulting, designing & integration, risk assessment, and training.

Rise in number of cyber-attacks and data breaches incidents, increase in need for advanced security cloud-based solutions drive the market, providing lucrative growth opportunities for key players operating in the healthcare cyber security market. However, lack of skilled workforce among healthcare organizations across is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MacAfee, Inc.

Northrop Grumma Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Sensato

Symantec Corporation

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the healthcare cyber security market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities coupled with their impact analysis is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE

Service

Solution

BY SECURITY TYPE

Application Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Wireless Security

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Findings of the Healthcare Cyber Security Market:

The service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The network security segment dominated the market in 2016.

North America was the highest contributor in the overall healthcare cyber security market size in 2016; however, in terms of growth, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate.

U.S. led in terms of expenditure on healthcare cyber security solutions and services in 2016.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD HEALTHCARE CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD HEALTHCARE CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD HEALTHCARE CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

