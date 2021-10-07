High Demand in Motor Lamination Market 2027 – Pitti Laminations, Polaris Laser Laminations, R. Bourgeois, Tempelm, Thomas Laminations and Wingard

A new research report titled, ‘Global Motor Lamination Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Motor Lamination Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

Motor lamination refers to the steel portions of the stator and rotor. Increasing the sale of automobiles across the globe is boosting the motor lamination market. Additionally, rising demand for increased motor shelf life is catalyzing the demand for motor lamination. The installation of a motor with motor lamination beside the wheel is an upcoming trend in the motor lamination market.

The rapid rise in adoption of automotive motors, increasing demand for high performance motor are the prime drivers of the motor lamination market. Carbon emission from vehicles shares a significant part in global air pollution. The firm emission norms across the globe, also driving the motor lamination market. However, high capital investment for laminating motors and in-house manufacturing of motors by OEMs are limiting the motor lamination market growth. Moreover, the increase in adoption of the electric vehicle, the drop in the price of hybrid passenger cars, technological improvements in the automotive sector, along with government initiatives are creating opportunities for the motor lamination market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. EUROGROUP S. P. A

2. Lake Air Companies

3. Lamination Specialties Incorporated

4. Partzsch Elektromotoren E. K.

5. Pitti Laminations Ltd.

6. Polaris Laser Laminations, LLC.

7. R. Bourgeois

8. Tempel

9. Thomas Laminations

10. Wingard and Co., Inc.

The global motor lamination market is segmented on the basis of motor type, material, technology, and vehicle type. Based on motor type, the market is segmented power steering & window motor, electronic throttle valve control motor, adjustable pedal motor, air conditioner motor, adaptive front light motor, abs motor, and others. On the basis of the material the market is segmented into cold rolled non-oriented (CRNO), cold rolled non-grain oriented (CRNGO), and others. Based on technology the market is segmented as welding, bonding, and others. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger car, LCVs, and HCVs.

The Motor Lamination Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

