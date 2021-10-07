Hormonal Contraceptive Market report explored in latest research
The global hormonal contraceptive market was valued at $13,924 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $16,018 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 1.9% from 2017 to 2023. Hormonal contraception is a birth control method, which acts on the endocrine system, and is composed of steroid hormones. Higher concentration of naturally forming hormones such as estrogen and progesterone are used to either prevent ovulation or make unfavorable condition to develop pregnancy.
Increase in adoption of hormonal contraceptives products or birth control methods in the developing countries and incidence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are the major driving factors for the growth of the global hormonal contraceptive market. Moreover, rise in population attaining higher education and rise in need to control the ever-growing population in developing regions such as China and India have adopted measures to prevent unwanted pregnancy, which are expected to fuel the market growth. However, availability of alternate contraceptive methods and health risks associated with the use of contraceptives hamper the market growth.
The global hormonal contraceptive market is segmented on the basis of product, hormone, age group, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into oral contraceptive pills, injectable birth control, emergency contraceptive pills, vaginal rings, and transdermal patches. Depending on hormone, it is bifurcated into progestin-only contraceptive and combined hormonal contraceptive. By age group, it is categorized into 15-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, and above 44 years. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, household, and clinics. Geographically, it is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Oral Contraceptive Pills
Injectable Birth Control
Emergency Contraceptive Pills
Vaginal Rings
Transdermal Patches
By Hormone
Progestin-only Contraceptive
Combined Hormonal Contraceptive
By Age Group
15-24 Years
25-34 Years
35-44 Years
Above 44 Years
By End User
Hospitals
Household
Clinics
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
The Female Health Company
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Bayer AG
Pfizer, Inc.
Mylan N.V.
Johnson & Johnson
Ansell Ltd.
Mayer Laboratories
Merck & Co., Inc.
Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.
The other players of the hormonal contraceptive market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Reckitt Benckiser Plc.
Warner Chilcott Company
BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc.
HLL Lifecare Limited
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
Vardhman Life Care Pvt. Ltd.
Cipla Limited
