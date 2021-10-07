Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Share, Potential Growth, Regional Analysis and Future Prospect till 2023
The industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a part of the large IoT network that is linked to intelligent devices, computers, and objects, which helps collect and share enormous amount of data. IIoT aids to greatly improve the efficiency, connectivity, scalability, cost, and time savings. Further, predictive maintenance, improved safety, and other operational efficiencies of IIoT has benefitted the industrial organizations. The IIoT network enables these organizations to connect to their workers, data, and processes from factories to the executive offices. This helps in better decision making for the organization as a whole.
The IIoT is broadly considered as one of the primary trends that affects the industrial businesses. The industries are pushing to modernize the systems and equipment to meet the new regulations and for dealing with the disruptive technologies.
The global IIoT market is segmented by component, application, and region. Based on components, the market is sub-divided into hardware, software, services, and connectivity. Further, manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others are the applications of IIoT. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the significant players that operate in the market and are profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Texas Instruments Inc., Dassault Syst?mes, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study includes the analytical depiction of the IIoT market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the IIoT industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
Hardware
Software
Services
Connectivity
BY APPLICATION
Manufacturing
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Others
BY REGION
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
