Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market to Grow at 5+% CAGR to Reach US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025 Led by Pigs Unlimited International, Aubin Group, T.D. Williamson, Pigtek

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 494.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2025.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market hike in terms of revenue.

Since, pipelines were being used for transportation of oil and natural gas, metal losses and corrosion used to appear frequently on the internal as well as external surface of the pipes. Other defects were not as dominant as corrosions. Corrosions take place due to electrochemical reaction between the substance being transported by the pipelines and the inner walls of the pipeline. Also, external climatic conditions result on the surface metal losses. As a result, while pigging is carried out, the device is mostly used for metal loss detection applications.

A detailed SWOT analysis of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Pigs Unlimited International, Inc.

Aubin Group

T.D. Williamson Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Pigtek Ltd.

3P Services GmBH & Co KG

Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Quest Integrity Group LLC

Jamison Products LP

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

PII Pipeline Solutions

Rosen Group

Magnetic Flux Pigging technology can operate efficiently in liquid as well as gas pipelines. Best results from MFL are obtained when they traverse through pipelines having less metal wall thickness. For pipelines with higher metal wall thickness, Ultrasonic pigging technology is preferred. Furthermore, Ultrasonic pigging technology requires liquid couplant to traverse through pipes which adds to more cost of the users. Thus, for cheaper usage, MFL technology is used globally.

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

